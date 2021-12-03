ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Parents Of Oxford Shooting Suspect Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter, Authroities Searching For Them

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qlPy_0dDiMTju00

(CBS DETROIT)- She said more charges were coming and Friday prosecutor Karen McDonald charged the parents of the Oxford shooting suspect.

“James Crumbley is charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter, Jennifer Crumbley is also charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Shortly after the charges were announced, James and Jennifer Crumbley could not be located by law enforcement, however; according to the Detroit News the couples Attorney says they’ve been out of town since the shooting for their safety and will return to the area to be arraigned.

During Friday’s press conference McDonald says the parents knew their 15 year old son Ethan Crumbley was disturbed. The Oxford High School teen was charged Wednesday with multiple felony counts, accused of shooting to death 4 classmates and injuring several others.

McDonald says a meeting the morning of the shooting between the suspect, his parents, and school officials was about something very disturbing.

“Ethan Crumbley’s teacher came upon a note on Ethan’s desk which alarmed her to the point that she took a picture of it on her cell phone. The note contained the following a drawing of a semi-automated hand gun pointed at the words “the thoughts won’t stop, help me.” In another section of the note was the drawing of a bullet with the follow words above that bullet, “blood everywhere,” said McDonald.

McDonald says the words had been scribbled over prior to the meeting with his parents, but after which Ethan was allowed to return to class. A couple of hours later, he allegedly opened fire on his classmates.

McDonald says the gun used in the shootings was purchased by James Crumbley the Friday prior, and Ethan was present with him at the gun shop. Around that time Ethan posted a photo of the gun and message on social media.

“Just got my knew beauty today, including an emoji with hearts,” McDonald said.

McDonald says there was absolute reason to believe Ethan Crumbley was disturbed and dangerous that’s how she determined the charges against the parents which carry’s 15 years.

As of 7pm Friday night, law enforcement still searching for the Crumbley’s.

They may be driving a black Kia SUV with a Michigan License plate: DQG 5203

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

How Unusual To Charge Parents In School Shooting?

(AP) — Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say. That’s what makes the case against Ethan Crumbley’s parents uncommon, following the fatal shooting of four students at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Woman Arrested, Charged In Alleged Kidnapping Of 4 Children In Detroit

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A Detroit woman has been charged in connection with the kidnapping of four children as they were walking to school. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 37-year-old Stephanie Marie Binder is charged with four counts of kidnapping — child enticement, four counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of unlawfully driving away of an automobile and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property — motor vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Detroit News#Oxford High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

80-Year-Old Man Dies In Lapeer County House Fire

LAPEER COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — An 80-year-old Lapeer County man died in a house fire Wednesday morning. Lapeer County 911 received a call from the 80-year-old homeowner at 3:22 a.m. on Dec. 1. The caller told 911 his house on Diehl Road in Metamora was on fire, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Fourth Student Dies After Oxford High School Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – A fourth student has died on Wednesday, Dec. 1., following the shooting at Oxford High School. Authorities announced that 17-year-old Justin Shilling died at about 10:45 a.m. at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac. The other three victims include 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy