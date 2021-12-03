Parents Of Oxford Shooting Suspect Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter, Authroities Searching For Them

(CBS DETROIT)- She said more charges were coming and Friday prosecutor Karen McDonald charged the parents of the Oxford shooting suspect.

“James Crumbley is charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter, Jennifer Crumbley is also charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Shortly after the charges were announced, James and Jennifer Crumbley could not be located by law enforcement, however; according to the Detroit News the couples Attorney says they’ve been out of town since the shooting for their safety and will return to the area to be arraigned.

During Friday’s press conference McDonald says the parents knew their 15 year old son Ethan Crumbley was disturbed. The Oxford High School teen was charged Wednesday with multiple felony counts, accused of shooting to death 4 classmates and injuring several others.

McDonald says a meeting the morning of the shooting between the suspect, his parents, and school officials was about something very disturbing.

“Ethan Crumbley’s teacher came upon a note on Ethan’s desk which alarmed her to the point that she took a picture of it on her cell phone. The note contained the following a drawing of a semi-automated hand gun pointed at the words “the thoughts won’t stop, help me.” In another section of the note was the drawing of a bullet with the follow words above that bullet, “blood everywhere,” said McDonald.

McDonald says the words had been scribbled over prior to the meeting with his parents, but after which Ethan was allowed to return to class. A couple of hours later, he allegedly opened fire on his classmates.

McDonald says the gun used in the shootings was purchased by James Crumbley the Friday prior, and Ethan was present with him at the gun shop. Around that time Ethan posted a photo of the gun and message on social media.

“Just got my knew beauty today, including an emoji with hearts,” McDonald said.

McDonald says there was absolute reason to believe Ethan Crumbley was disturbed and dangerous that’s how she determined the charges against the parents which carry’s 15 years.

As of 7pm Friday night, law enforcement still searching for the Crumbley’s.

They may be driving a black Kia SUV with a Michigan License plate: DQG 5203

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.