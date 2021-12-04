ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Small businesses on the lookout for shoplifters this holiday season

By Moriah Davis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Small businesses on the lookout for shoplifters this holiday season

Businesses in Charleston say so far, they haven’t had too many problems like some other places but are still taking precautions.

Local Downtown Charleston businesses celebrate start of holiday shopping

Capitol Market in Charleston has a lot of open space for people to roam and look at items, but the open space sometimes leads to people pocketing items.

“What I’ve tried to do over the years is to encourage my staff to engage with every customer that comes through, let them know that they’re there to help out with selections, just to let them know the staff is watching,” Ted Armbrecht, The Wine Shop Manager at Capitol Market said.

Armbrecht says fortunately at the end of the year they never have a significant loss, although a few bottles go missing here and there which is frustrating.

“We certainly have to keep an eye on certain products particularly champagne is always a big, targeted item,” Armbrecht said.

Package thefts are rising ahead of the holidays

Owner of Folklore Music Exchange Justin Puett says he’s hoping not to experience the kind of shoplifting he has before when he had a shop on Charleston’s West Side.

“We did have a problem with a break-in at our other shop. We had someone take a hammer to our front door at the old place I worked at and they stole three guitars from us,” Puett said.

The small store does have a security camera and is well-lit at night which Puett says helps.

“We do take precautions, like anything high-end on gear wise we stick it on the top to make it harder for people to grab off the wall and then back here I keep everything behind the counter that’s not ours like repairs and consignments,” Puett said.

Both owners are hoping for a profitable holiday season while staying alert.

