ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DOH COVID-19 Update

abc23.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look at today’s COVID 19 numbers as cases continue to climb. The Department of Health announcing more than 10,000 positive cases across the...

www.abc23.com

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

SD DOH: 615 total new COVID-19 cases, six deaths reported

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update showed 472 new confirmed cases in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 143,515. Six new deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 2,355. 117 confirmed cases were reported West River: 50 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cumberland County Sentinel

DOH: 121 new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County Wednesday, hospitalizations drop to 106 total

The state Department of Health reported 121 cases of COVID-19 and one additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County decreased to 106 in Wednesday's report, down five from Tuesday. The county's 14-day average for hospitalizations sits at 89.5. On Oct. 23 the county's 14-day average sat at 111.2.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doh#Covid 19#The Department Of Health#Somerset
ormondbeachobserver.com

DOH to host free COVID-19 vaccination events for ages 5 and up

The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination event for residents age five and older on Friday, Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A second event will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28 for additional doses. The events will take place at the following two locations on both dates:
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wkvi.com

Nearly 60 new COVID-19 Cases Reported Locally

There were 59 new cases of COVID-19 reported locally, including 40 cases in Marshall County, 12 cases in Starke County, and seven cases in Pulaski County, according to Monday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. They are among 3,080 newly diagnosed residents in the state from December 4 and December 5.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,523 New Cases, 10 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,523 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,438 are confirmed cases and 85 are probable. The deaths ranged in date from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30. One person was in the 50-64 age group and nine were 65 or older. There have been 9,371 total hospitalizations and 154,363 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,474. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Spencer Evening World

Owen County's COVID cases up 230.6%; Indiana cases surge 125.1%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Indiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 125.1% as 33,847 cases were reported. The previous week had 15,038 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Indiana ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 67.6% from the week before, with 843,458 cases...
INDIANA STATE
suncoastnews.com

Florida DOH reports another bump up in COVID-19 cases

Florida’s COVID-19 new case count increased by 10,892 (about 1,556 a day), according to the Nov. 26-Dec. 2 report from the Florida Department of Health, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 3,697,523. The count decreased the prior week, according to the delayed report for the week of Nov....
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

First Case Of Omicron Variant In Wisconsin Confirmed

CHICAGO (CBS) — The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services Saturday detected the newest variant in a man who is a Milwaukee County resident. He recently returned from a trip to South Africa, where the variant was first discovered in November. The man was fully vaccinated and had also received a booster dose, according to a release from the department. The man was not required to be hospitalized, and contact tracing has been completed. “We’ve been prepared for this news and will continue trusting the science to help keep Wisconsinites and our communities healthy and safe,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Now is the time to double down on our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. I urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose as soon as possible and to follow the latest public health guidance.” The first case of the variant detected in the United States was discovered in California.  
WISCONSIN STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri reports 1st presumed case of omicron virus variant

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri health officials on Friday reported the state’s first presumed case of the omicron coronavirus variant in a St. Louis resident. The St. Louis Health Department is waiting for confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a release from the city's health agency.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

About 40% of Ohio’s nursing home staff are unvaccinated; mandates blocked for now in court

At Auglaize Acres, more than 81% of the nursing home’s patients are vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to less than 30% of the caregivers, federal data shows. The facility, located in Auglaize County off of Infirmary Road, asked its staff why they haven’t yet received the vaccine. Administrator Rick Hartline chalked it up to fear of […] The post About 40% of Ohio’s nursing home staff are unvaccinated; mandates blocked for now in court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy