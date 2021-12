MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says a malfunctioning toilet was the cause of a power outage in downtown Madison early Thursday morning. Fire officials say the department responded to 380 W. Washington Ave. just after 3 a.m., when firefighters with Ladder 1 were met by someone who lived in the building and said their toilet’s flush was broken and had been flushing for several hours. The person living in the building said they had been trying to get a hold of the building’s maintenance workers and local plumbers before resorting to calling 911.

MADISON, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO