ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

SC hopes to establish more safe housing for human trafficking survivors

By Jason Raven
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44WOoU_0dDiKM1J00

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force held their quarterly meeting Friday morning.

The state task force discussed what steps they had taken in 2021 to crack down on human trafficking in the state. Regional task forces provided updates as well.

According to the task force, one of the biggest obstacles they’re facing right now is the lack of adequate shelter space for human trafficking victims.

Task force Director Kathryn Moorehead said, “As law enforcement investigates an increasing number of these cases and as task force members educate more members of the community about the signs of human trafficking, more and more victims are being identified.”

In the task force’s 2020 annual report, they recommended addressing this issue.

Friday, members of the task force spoke with the co-founders of the national non-profit organization Safe House Project.

The nonprofit aims to eradicate child human trafficking in the US by 2030. Co-founders say they hope to do this by education, survivor empowerment and safe housing.

CEO Kristi Wells told task force members, “Without a safe place to go, 80% of survivors will end up back in traffickers’ hands.” Safe House Project helps other organization establish safe housing for human trafficking victims.

If you need help or want to report possible human trafficking you can reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. You can text the hotline at 233733 or live chat here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Conway prohibits open carry in city buildings, city events

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway unanimously voted Monday to prohibit open carry in city buildings and at city events. The second reading of the ordinance passed after a first reading passed in November. The second reading of the ordinance was part of the consent agenda. It goes into effect immediately. Earlier in […]
CONWAY, SC
WNCT

Federal judge denies motion to block SRS vaccine mandate

CSRA (WJBF) – A Federal Judge in Columbia, South Carolina has denied a motion to stop vaccine mandates at the Savannah River Site. Ninety employees from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions filed a lawsuit to prevent SRNS from requiring COVID 19 shots, including a restraining order. The employees allege, mandating the vaccine goes against South Carolina’s […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WNCT

Genesis Health breaks ground on $12M expansion

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Genesis Health broke ground Monday on a new expansion in Darlington. In a groundbreaking ceremony, staff members picked up their shovels and tossed the dirt. However, for many who attended, it was more than groundbreaking, but a step in the right direction. “Our patient base has been growing and quite frankly […]
DARLINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WNCT

BBB warns of holiday charity scams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Better Business Bureau experts suggest you do your research first to make sure your contributions go to actual causes and not scammers’ pockets. BBB says that scammers are creating fake social media accounts and even impersonating victims of a tragedy to ask for support. “When looking into charities, you have […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Rep. Keith Kidwell addressing communities at town hall events

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – NC Rep. Keith Kidwell, who serves the 79th District, is hosting two town halls in Eastern North Carolina to present the state budget and answer questions from the public. He started Monday night by listing some of the projects that are included in Beaufort County. “$20 million going to Beaufort County […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy