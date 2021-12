A Michigan State Police officer was able to stop a driver going the wrong way on northbound I-75 in northern Oakland County over the holiday weekend. The incident occurred early Saturday (11/27) morning, sometime right around 4 am. Calls to 911 reported that a vehicle was being driven southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75 between Grage Hall Rd. and Dixie Highway in the Holly area. It was reported that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly up to 100 miles per hour. Troopers caught up with the vehicle near Sashabaw Rd. and entered the expressway behind the vehicle.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO