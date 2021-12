PHOENIX — Hold onto your footie pajamas and keep your eyes wide open! Take a ride to the North Pole and receive your own silver bell on the Polar Express. There is a secret train that rolls through snowy Northern Arizona and pays homage to the Christmas classic. The Grand Canyon Railway has been running the Polar Express for 16 years, and it is still as magical as ever.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO