High 5 Sports honors reporter Bill Hartman

Oklahoma has lost another recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley's departure for USC. On Sunday evening, Brandon Inniss, considered the No. 9 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the nation, announced that he was backing off his pledge to Oklahoma after committing there in August. Now, Treyaun Webb, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 running back in the class of 2023, has followed suit, posting the news on his Twitter account.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO