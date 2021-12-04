ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High 5 Sports honors reporter Bill Hartman

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe has been a part of FOX 5 Sports for more than 51 years...

dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks Right Now

The 2021 college football season is starting to wind down, with only a few games left on the regular season schedule. With conference title games only a few weeks away, every game is that much more important for teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Lee Corso gave an updated look at his playoff teams right now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Georgia State
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

4-star RB, former Georgia pledge, decommits from Oklahoma following Lincoln Riley departure

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Oklahoma has lost another recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC. On Sunday evening, Brandon Inniss, considered the No. 9 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the nation, announced that he was backing off his pledge to Oklahoma after committing there in August. Now, Treyaun Webb, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 running back in the class of 2023, has followed suit, posting the news on his Twitter account.
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Bill Hartman
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DE Marvin Jones Jr. releases top five schools

Marvin Jones Jr. released his top five schools Sunday via Twitter and included Alabama football. The Crimson Tide were joined by Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma in Jones’ top five. The American Heritage product is rated as a four-star recruit and is one of the top edge rushers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Football Season#Fox#Fox 5 Sports
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns After Only 1 Season

Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Predicts 2 Major Upsets On Championship Saturday

ESPN analyst Lee Corso is expecting some chaos this Saturday in the college football world. Prior to this weekend’s edition of College GameDay, he revealed which two programs are on upset alert. Corso has been a big believer in the Georgia Bulldogs this season. That being said, he expects them...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Former Oklahoma players have clear pick for new head coach

The abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley has left Oklahoma searching for a new head coach. For several Oklahoma alumni, the choice is an obvious one. In the hours after Riley left for USC, there was a groundswell of support from ex-players for the Sooners to make a run at Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Venables has long been a highly-respected assistant coach, and served as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2011.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State football: I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games

I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games. Notice how I wrote that-“meaningless.” I’m tired of being told bowl games are meaningless. I’m tired of being told if it isn’t the College Football Playoff, the bowl game is meaningless. I understand, your favorite team isn’t playing for a national championship, but don’t tell me these bowl games are meaningless. Especially when it comes my Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

Gators QB commit Nick Evers comments on the hiring of Billy Napier

The University of Florida is currently soaking up all the national headlines, as Billy Napier was announced as the new head football coach on Sunday afternoon. Of course, Napier will have his hands full when it comes to meeting with the current players, but there is some obvious repairing to do on the recruiting trail as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Brian Kelly has flippant response for leaving Notre Dame high and dry

Brian Kelly turned the college football world upside down when he left Notre Dame to take the open LSU head coaching position. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract. Notre Dame is in the midst of a fight for the College Football Playoff, and the CFP selection committee chairman Gary Barta said earlier in the week that Kelly’s departure to LSU could have an impact on Notre Dame’s resume.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Admits He Made ‘Horrific’ Mistake Sunday

An NFL head coach admitted on Sunday evening that he made a “horrific” mistake during his team’s loss on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals had been playing well as of late, but they fell back down to Earth on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati fell to Los Angeles,...
NFL

