Kids

After Thieves Take Thousands Of Toys, Organizer Vows To Get Christmas Gifts For Kids

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThieves got away with not only merchandise, but thousands...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Boston Globe

A family put up their Christmas lights in early November. They now face fines from ‘Grinch’ HOA.

"I'm not taking them down, even if the guidelines said I put them up too early. Everything looks so nice and for them to be a Grinch like this, it's just unheard of." In an effort to make this holiday season the best one yet for his family of five, Michael Moffa vowed to have their Christmas lights professionally installed and not miss out like they had the past two years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
parentherald.com

Social Worker Says Parents Need to Stop Telling Kids Their Pricey Christmas Gifts Come From Santa

A social worker, who works with underprivileged families, has asked parents not to tell their children that their new and pricey Christmas gifts are from Santa Claus. Megan Jackson, formerly Megan Dunn, posted her plea on social media about four years ago, but the message is once again going viral because of the gift-giving season, according to Daily Record.
KIDS
KDVR.com

The hottest toys kids want for Christmas 2021

If they haven’t left already, you better bet Colorado parents are gearing up for what could be a mad dash to the retailers for Black Friday sales. Kevin Torres reports.
KIDS
Indy100

15 best toys to give every kid in your life this Christmas

Kids are the easiest folks to cross off your Christmas list by far. Simply buy them something funny, squeaky, cute, or nerdy, and they’ll love you for the rest of the family dinner. If you still find it a bit difficult to find just the right toy, though, try browsing our list to see suggestions for what to gift every growing child in your family and friend circle. Whether it’s an under-$10 plush for your neighbor’s third grader or a makeup starter kit for the pre-teen gal in your life, you’re sure to find something here that will satisfy your...
KIDS
wymt.com

KSP bringing ‘A Ray of Hope’ to kids with Christmas toy drive

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are preparing to give a little Christmas cheer to kids this season. The sixth annual KSP Post 9 and A Ray of Hope Toy Drive is on the schedule for this weekend, asking the community to help the post “spread love and bring smiles” by donating new, unwrapped toys to the cause.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
fox13news.com

Charity struggles to get bicycles for kids in need this Christmas

DOVER, Fla. - Anyone with a bicycle on their child's Christmas list this year may experience a little sticker shock. The founder of an organization that gives bikes to kids in need for Christmas said he was taken back on a recent shopping trip. "It used to be that Walmart’s...
DOVER, FL
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville collecting Christmas gifts for kids in need

The Bartonville Police Department’s annual Operation Blue Santa program is currently collecting Christmas gifts for local children in need. Blue Santa will provide toys and clothing to about 30 local underprivileged children. The Christmas tree at Bartonville Town Hall is up and filled with Blue Santa wish tags, which list specific wants and needs of the children. Residents can take one or more of the tags and buy the requested items to donate.
BARTONVILLE, TX
bigeasymagazine.com

Christmas Gift Ideas For Kids for 2021

Wondering what to get the kids for Christmas – here’s some great ideas. The phenomenon involving toys that are able to unbox themselves continues to increase in popularity since a giant egg known as the Hatchimal was launched a couple of years back. Since then we have had pets breaking free from cages made of cardboard, trucks that bust out of boxes, and monsters out of a cage. This is a toy that should heighten excitement levels to the next level should Santa decide to drop off these gifts this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
WCIA

Organization seeks Christmas gift donations

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Westville Santa’s Anonymous is seeking donations from the public as the 45th consecutive year of the Westville Santa’s Anonymous is underway. Locations to drop off donations (all Westville):– WHS, WJHS, Giacoma– Westville American Legion– Subway– Dollar General– CVS– City Hall– Landmark– Robinson Chiropractic-City Hall Officials said they accept new or gently used toys, wrapping paper, tape and batteries. […]
WESTVILLE, IL
foxbaltimore.com

Shopping for toys? Be aware of dangerous gifts for kids this holiday season

WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — If you're shopping for toys this holiday season, beware of hidden hazards. The most common problem with toys is small parts, which can create a choking hazard. "So, it's important to use age labeling as a guide and choose age-appropriate toys," says Nikki Fleming of the...
KIDS
WTRF- 7News

Operation Toy Lift will help kids have a better Christmas

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 5th annual Operation Toy Lift will take place December 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Ohio Valley Mall parking lot near Ferguson’s House of Furniture. It’s a collaborative effort between the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department and the Wheeling Police Department. They ask that you bring a new […]
WHEELING, WV
abc27.com

Crafty Christmas Gifts from The Toy Insider

If you’re little one loves to draw, paint, or craft then we have the gifts for you! From a 3D doodle pen, to an at home makeup kit, DIY scrunchies and slime there’s something for every crafter on your list. The Toy Insider gave us the scoop on the best gifts for the crafty kid in your life.
LIFESTYLE
Wbaltv.com

Gifts for neighbors that are guaranteed to spread Christmas cheer around your block

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. Even if you aren't particularly close, there's comfort in knowing that your neighbors are always there if you need them — and we're sure they'd say the same. Maybe you've asked them to keep a watchful eye on your house while you were away. Or perhaps, you've called them after realizing that you were fresh out of eggs ... halfway through a recipe. For all of these reasons and more, make sure to wish them a very merry Christmas with one of these thoughtful gifts for neighbors.
LIFESTYLE

