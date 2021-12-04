ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dangerous Rusted-Out Light Poles: How Widespread The Issue Really Is

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Chicago light poles rusting out, toppling onto cars, and...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Traffic Pole Falls Outside School In South Loop; Base Was Covered In Rust

CHICAGO (CBS) — The windy weather Monday was partially to blame for a traffic pole coming crashing down right outside a school in the South Loop. A closer look revealed that the base of the pole was completely covered in rust. City crews were seen working late Monday to replace the busted pole and traffic light outside Daystar Academy at 16th and State streets. A man who lives across the street heard the crash, and said he is now worried about other poles in his neighborhood. “I think it just all points to a big backlog in deferred maintenance, and it’s just a matter...
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

Chicago daily roundup: Masks here to stay, warm December temps, a rotating Christmas tree sticks out a roof & more

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Friday, December 3rd. Let's take a look at what's happening in the news today. First off, Gov. Pritzker says due to the Omicron variant and rising numbers, he has no plans to lift the state-wide mask mandate. Also, Chicago has been experiencing some unseasonably warm weather and a suburban Chicago homeowner has a creative idea for his outdoor Christmas decorations.
CHICAGO, IL
wvih.com

Holiday Laser Lights Pose Danger

As families put up holiday light displays at their homes this year, the Federal Aviation Administration is asking them to be mindful of making sure laser light displays are pointed at the house and not at the sky. They can cause a distraction or temporary blindness to pilots. The FAA...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman says neighborhoods are 'under siege by gangbangers'

CHICAGO - Ald. Raymond Lopez said Chicago police officers are being pulled from his district and being reassigned to other high priority areas, which is allowing gang conflict to run rampant in his area. "We've had gang conflict in the Back of the Yards community going on since Nov. 29,"...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Poles#Cbs#Cars#Cbs 2
cwbchicago.com

Bullet flies through wall of a guest room at River North hotel, police say

Police are investigating after two River North hotel guests reported that a bullet flew through the wall of their room late Sunday. No arrests have been made. The incident reportedly unfolded on the 17th floor of the Eurostars Magnificent Mile Hotel, 600 North State, which was recently fined $10,000 by the city for a series of “nuisance” incidents involving guns and drugs.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Chaos In The Loop Leads To Shooting, Beatings; 21 Young People Arrested

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s becoming a familiar sight: chaos in the Loop. It happened again Saturday night with large crowds, a shooting and beatings. An officer was left with a broken arm, and police arrested more 21 young people. Dozens flooded the streets near Millennium Park in a similar sight to last summer. A Chicago Transit Authority bus driver was beaten in the road and injured. A teenager was shot in the arm when a gunman fired after the victim bumped into him. A convenience store worker was also punched in the face. Of the 21 arrested, at least one — a 15-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Why Are Colorado And Other Normally Snow-Prone States Getting So Few Flakes In This La Nina Year? Blame It On The Jet Stream

DENVER(CBS4)- Colorado is not alone in the dangerously dry pattern locked in place over much of the country. The weekly drought monitor came out late last week and it shows Colorado and most of the western half of the country are feeling the effects of this no-moisture season! (credit: CBS) The primary reason most of the moisture making storms have only been hitting the Pacific Northwest, Great Lakes and northeast is the jet stream. The jet stream is the river of strongest winds about 30,000 feet high that drives storms and cold waves. For the last several months the jet stream has...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Bigger End Of The Week Storm May Bring Snow To Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Winter is finally showing up across many areas of Colorado and there may be two blasts of snow possible this week. The first one is already bringing snow and rain into the mountains and western slope. Many mountains west of the continental divide should get some good accumulations by noon on Tuesday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for mountains from Steamboat down thru Telluride. (credit: CBS) There is second storm system heading for Colorado Thursday night into Saturday morning. This one looks to be more potent with much more mountain snow starting Wednesday night into Saturday morning. Credit CBS4 As the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Philly

Delta Variant Currently ‘Causing Much More Harm’ As Omicron Arrives In Philadelphia Area, Penn Medicine Doctor Warns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging again nationwide, mostly from the delta variant, but officials are closely watching omicron, which is here and likely to spread fast. The U.S. on Monday imposed testing requirements for international travelers, all in an effort to slow the rise in COVID cases. Health officials are busy tracking COVID-19 to determine which variants are spreading and where, but most agree, it won’t be long before the newest variant omicron infects many more people. They’re still unsure how much risk it poses. The omicron variant is now confirmed in at least 17 states, including the first local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy