Wesley Matthews returning to Milwaukee Bucks

Wesley Matthews most recently played with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020-21, when he made 58 regular-season appearances and 10 starts. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Wesley Matthews is returning to a familiar place.

NBA insider Shams Charania and Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Matthews was putting pen to paper with the Milwaukee Bucks, with whom he spent the 2019-20 season. The Bucks later confirmed the news.

The 35-year-old most recently played with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020-21, when he made 58 regular-season appearances and 10 starts. In total, he averaged 4.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 19.5 minutes with the Lakers.

In a corresponding roster move, the Bucks are waiving Georgios Kalaitzakis. The second-round draft pick appeared in nine games this fall and averaged 1.8 points and 5.3 minutes.

"Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in the official release. "He is familiar with Coach (Mike Budenholzer's) system and our team. We’re excited to have him back with us."

Matthews made 67 appearances, all starts, in his one regular season with Milwaukee and averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Earlier this week, Milwaukee added four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins with Brook Lopez sidelined indefinitely after having back surgery.

The 14-9 Bucks host the 13-9 Miami Heat on Saturday night.