Louis C. Tompkins passed away on November 15, 2021. Mr. Tompkins was a groundbreaking Little League coach of Bedford’s first team that included girls. Over the next twenty years, Mr. Tompkins mentored players, coaches, umpires, and parents as a coach, volunteer administrator, and field manager for the Bedford Babe Ruth League. Later he became involved in the Bay State Baseball Tournament of Champions and led the Bay State League for 17 years. The league honored his years of dedication by creating the Lou Tompkins All-Star Baseball League, an annual summer tournament for high school all-star players and future college players in 48 communities. Click this link to read Mike Rosenberg’s appreciation of Mr. Tompkin’s coaching and mentoring career in Bedford.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO