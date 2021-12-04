Rep. Gordon, Legislature Pass Compromise Spending Bill for COVID-19 Needs and Recovery $3.82B Package includes Investments in Bedford

The Bedford Chamber of Commerce recognized John Gibbons on Wednesday, November 23, with its 2021 Covid-19 Citizenship Award. The award was initiated by the Bedford Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in August 2021. Public nominations were requested by the Chamber of Commerce over a 2-month period across the Bedford Community. It recognizes a Bedford citizen that demonstrated unselfish contributions and efforts to the Bedford community during the pandemic and an unwavering commitment to our citizens.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO