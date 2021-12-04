ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Gordon, Legislature Pass Compromise Spending Bill for COVID-19 Needs and Recovery $3.82B Package includes Investments in Bedford

 3 days ago
~ Submitted on behalf of Rep. Ken Gordon (D-Bedford) The Massachusetts Legislature approved a spending bill on Thursday that leverages American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) surplus funds to facilitate COVID-19 recovery efforts through one-time investments in housing, environment, and climate mitigation, economic development, workforce, health and...

Select Board Hears Results of Municipal Workforce Study

It sounds profound, like a topic for a think tank or a symposium. Or a response to something that disrupts normal work patterns. Town Manager Sarah Stanton briefed the Select Board at its most recent meeting on her office’s ongoing “Future of Work” evaluation focusing on the municipal workforce. The study has been ongoing for several months, and some positive results are already emerging.
Davis, Lane Students to Suggest Names for Town’s Snowplows

“Eye of the Tiger.” “Yo, Bro, No Snow.” “Blizzard Wizard.” “Br-rito.”. These are among the names selected by the Vermont Agency of Transportation from suggestions by schoolchildren to name individual snowplows in their communities. Now Bedford hopes to capitalize on the idea. Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad told the School...
Bedford Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Covid-19 Citizenship Award Recognizes John Gibbons

The Bedford Chamber of Commerce recognized John Gibbons on Wednesday, November 23, with its 2021 Covid-19 Citizenship Award. The award was initiated by the Bedford Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in August 2021. Public nominations were requested by the Chamber of Commerce over a 2-month period across the Bedford Community. It recognizes a Bedford citizen that demonstrated unselfish contributions and efforts to the Bedford community during the pandemic and an unwavering commitment to our citizens.
Mike Kenneally, Massachusetts Secretary for Housing and Economic Development, Formally Announces Bedford’s $500,000 MassWorks Grant

That was the theme of ceremonies Wednesday afternoon on the Bedford Woods campus off Middlesex Turnpike. The gathering took place outside the enclosed shell of what will be a manufacturing facility for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, the California-based firm specializing in developing therapies for rare genetic diseases. The cause for celebration was...
Covid-19 Booster Shots ~ What’s Bedford Thinking?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just approved booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine for all people over the age of 18. This comes one day after Gov. Baker announced Massachusetts would allow the same. There has been some discussion as to whether the boosters are necessary for low-risk adults.
Thanksgiving Plans – What’s Bedford Thinking?

The holidays are here. With Thanksgiving around the corner, people are starting to firm up their Thanksgiving day plans. One poll says 42% of people are planning on traveling this year. So what’s Bedford Thinking?. What are your plans for Thanksgiving Day—Hosting? Traveling? Skipping?. Ready to be counted? Vote in...
