NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30PM EST

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Matchup Preview (11/24/21) The surging, Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets (13-5) will make their way to TD Garden to battle with the Boston Celtics (10-8). Despite a rough and inconsistent start for the Celtics, they currently stand in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They also just got Jaylen Brown after he missed several games due to a lingering hamstring injury. In his first game back, he dropped 19 points in just under 23 minutes. Considering he normally plays more than 30 minutes, this is a great sign as he looked like he was at full strength or at least near it. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have been on fire, winning six of their past seven and 11 of their past 13. Patty Mills has stepped up huge for the Nets and could continue his terrific play now that he is getting some time as a starter. This game will be jam-packed with superstar talent and a treat for any real NBA fan. Below we will take a look at what potential outcomes we might see.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO