ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30PM EST

By NetsDaily
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday night the Brooklyn Nets welcome home, D’Angelo Russell. One of the more beloved members of the Brooklyn franchise, Russell...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs fall just short of an upset against conference-leading Nets

Cavs fall short at home against the powerhouse Nets. The Cleveland Cavaliers fell short of another potential upset against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite welcoming back starters Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen, the reinforced Cavs team was not able to stop the skid and dropped their fourth consecutive game, 117-112. Not...
NBA
Pioneer Press

Well-caffeinated Karl-Anthony Towns leads Timberwolves to fourth straight victory

Karl-Anthony Towns was well-caffeinated prior to Minnesota’s game Monday in New Orleans. “Shoutout New Orleans, man,” Towns said. “I forgot the place. I think it’s Perks or Peaks or something, but it got me right. It got me right.”. The best guess is Perks Coffee and Cafe, which has a...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Nicolas Claxton
Fear The Sword

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets gamethread

You wanna know what really grinds my gears? The Brooklyn Nets, New York Jets and New York Mets all call the Big Apple home in one way or another and rhyme. Unfortunately, none of these teams have matching uniform colors in any way, shape or capacity and that feels like a massively missed opportunity. The Nets wear black and white. The Mets wear blue and orange - the same colors as the New York Knicks. Finally, the Jets roll with green and white and lately brown pants once their game is finally underway.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Live
lineups.com

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics 11/24/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Matchup Preview (11/24/21) The surging, Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets (13-5) will make their way to TD Garden to battle with the Boston Celtics (10-8). Despite a rough and inconsistent start for the Celtics, they currently stand in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They also just got Jaylen Brown after he missed several games due to a lingering hamstring injury. In his first game back, he dropped 19 points in just under 23 minutes. Considering he normally plays more than 30 minutes, this is a great sign as he looked like he was at full strength or at least near it. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have been on fire, winning six of their past seven and 11 of their past 13. Patty Mills has stepped up huge for the Nets and could continue his terrific play now that he is getting some time as a starter. This game will be jam-packed with superstar talent and a treat for any real NBA fan. Below we will take a look at what potential outcomes we might see.
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Game Thread: Knicks at Nets- 11/30/21

The New York Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday evening. The Knicks couldn’t beat this team last season, and Kevin Durant usually annihilates them, so this’ll be a tough one. The good news is that pretty much everyone is back. Game is at 7:30 PM on on TNT. This...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Brooklyn Nets (14-5) host the Phoenix Suns (16-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The Nets will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Suns, winners of 15 straight. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
NBA
vavel.com

Highlights: New York Knicks 110-112 Brooklyn Nets in NBA

Brooklyn Nets' four-point lead over the Knicks at the end of the third quarter. Tune in here New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score. Do not miss a detail of the match New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Indy Cornrows

Pacers vs. Timberwolves: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (6-10) squeeze in a roadie on Monday night when they visit the Timberwolves for what will be their last road game for two weeks. Minny is getting over 40 points per game from their backcourt duo of D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards which makes for a nice combo to run alongside the 23 points per game Karl-Anthony Towns can deliver. Edwards in particular has flashed his top overall pick credentials quite a bit this year with his ability to score inside and out and when he goes inside whether in transition or the half court, look out!
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nightly NBA player props: Knicks vs. Nets, Nov. 30

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are entering December on different trajectories. The Knicks, who began November with a 5-1 record, have seen their season turn upside down in a matter of weeks. They’re 6-8 this month and have since moved starting point guard Kemba Walker out of the rotation. Derrick Rose has battled injuries while Julius Randle and Evan Fournier have struggled to keep the starting lineup flowing smoothly. To put it simply, Tom Thibodeau’s team could use a rest but will instead have to deal with the first-place Nets before the calendar turns.
NBA
firstsportz.com

NBA Rumor: Brooklyn Nets renewed stance on Kyrie Irving Trade amid 7-week banishment

All hoop fans will be aware that Kyrie Irving hasn’t made a single appearance for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA 2021-22 Season so far yet the Barclays Center team has been exceptional in maintaining their top spot in the Eastern Conference, courtesy to hard-fought effort of Kevin Durant and James Harden on both the ends of the floor, making sure that the team keeps it spirit going without the 2016 NBA Champ.
NBA
FOX Sports

NBA Starting Five: How the Brooklyn Nets can become an elite team

BROOKLYN — At 15-6, the Brooklyn Nets own the best record in the Eastern Conference. That, obviously, is very good. What’s not so good is that all six of their losses have come against teams over .500. In fact, they’ve won only four of their 10 matchups this season against winning teams.
NBA
The Associated Press

Nets escape Timberwolves 110-105 behind Durant’s 30

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, including the clinching jumper with 11 seconds left, and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-105 on Friday night. Durant was 12 of 13 on free throws and Patty Mills added 23 points for the Nets, who won for...
NBA
Newsday

Kevin Durant leads Nets with 30 points to hold off Timberwolves

The Nets survived a scare from a mediocre Timberwolves team without injured star Karl-Anthony Towns and managed to spoil whatever notions returning former Nets star D’Angelo Russell had of revenge by hanging on for a 110-105 victory Friday night at Barclays Center. It was their sixth win in the past seven games.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy