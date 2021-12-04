ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Together Again: People Eager to Rent Town Facilities for Parties, Events

By Mike Rosenberg
 3 days ago
“It appears that people wish to renew old friendships and make new ones. I hear that over and over again.”. Fay Russo, facilities coordinator for Town Center and Old Town Hall since “We Are the World,” Pete Rose, and Windows 1.0, said last week that rental business is on the upswing,...

The Bedford Citizen

A Message From the Bedford Council on Aging ~ December, 2021

~ Submitted by Alison Cservenschi, Council on Aging Director. As we find ourselves at December, the end of 2021, I think the COA is starting to feel a little bit like the good old days before COVID. Our daily visits are increasing, in-person classes are returning, albeit slowly. Our groups are gathering again, all with masks but, I know there are smiles underneath and I enjoy hearing the laughter around here again! Virtual classes continue with great attendance and I’m sure everyone is happy to be moving again and for those who are newly returned – seeing friends again. I am so very grateful to be moving in this direction with all of you along for the ride with us. I am hopeful, with the availability of vaccine boosters at CVS and other provider offices, that we can return to an even more normal-but-different and improved COA.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

