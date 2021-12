The Illinois Association of School Boards says it is leaving the National School Boards Association. The IASB released a statement saying the NSBA had send a letter to the Biden administration requesting a federal investigation into parents who protest at school board meetings. The IASB’s Board of Directs voted November 18th to end its membership with the NSBA over the issue. Illinois is the 14th state to leave the board after the letter was sent.

