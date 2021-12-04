Enough Said: Omicron variant, Vikings/Lions preview, Twitter talk

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions veteran TE Darren Fells asked for and has been granted his release by the team. Fell will now go on waivers and can be claimed by any team interested. If he goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent. #Lions veteran...
The Vikings are yet again dealing with bad news when it comes to Covid-19. Patrick Peterson, who is vaccinated, has been placed on the Covid-19 list. He will need consecutive negative tests before being allowed to play against the Lions this weekend. Here’s Zim’s assessment of how realistic those negative tests are: “Not too many guys have passed those two negative tests, so you just have to let it play out and see where it goes.”
The first NFL team eliminated from playoff contention is shockingly not the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered Sunday afternoon without a win on the season, but they managed to pull one out in shocking fashion, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. Houston, meanwhile, fell to 2-10 on the...
A former Alabama defensive star is on the market after getting released by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. The Lions released former Alabama star DL Da’Shawn Hand on Tuesday. He was previously on the injured reserve. Hand will receive an injury settlement from the Lions and soon become a free agent.
The Detroit Lions earned their first win of the 2021 NFL season Sunday when they scored a go-ahead touchdown as time expired in their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, the referees on hand might have messed up by ending the contest after Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra...
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is denying a report that said offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn lost the playcalling duties beacause of a rift between quarterback and coordinator. “Yeah, I was just told about that,” Goff said on Tuesday afternoon. “I don’t know where that came from. We...
Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have looked shaky in a lot of games this season, and that includes those that they have actually won. Count the Browns’ 13-10 win over the winless Detroit Lions at home in Week 11 among them, as Cleveland failed to come away with a convincing victory that should have underscored how far they are in terms of quality from the worst team in the NFL this season.
It’s been a bumpy road for the Cleveland Browns this year. The offense has struggled at times and the team managed to earn an ugly win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Nick Chubb balled out but pointed out how Baker Mayfield’s toughness is keeping the squad motivated. According to...
On Sunday, the Lions seemingly tried everything they could to blow a two-score game against the Minnesota Vikings, but when all was said and done, they scored a game-winning TD as time expired to pick up their first win of the season. By now, you have probably seen Jared Goff’s...
We’re eleven weeks into the NFL season, and the word ‘parity’ is being tossed around like crazy these days. The overwhelming consensus is that there’s a ton of parity around the league in terms of records and general talent-level of the 32 teams. But just how much parity are we...
ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s back to the drawing board for the winless Detroit Lions. Detroit turns its attention to the Minnesota Vikings, who will visit Ford Field this Sunday. The Lions sit at 0-10-and-1 after their Thanksgiving Day setback to the Chicago Bears. The Vikings are 5-and-6...
CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones writes that the Bears likely would fire GM Ryan Pace as well after this season if they are set to fire HC Matt Nagy. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe also writes that barring an epic finish to the season, it seems like Nagy is coaching out the clock in Chicago.
LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring) LB Ryan Connelly (quadriceps) RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle) CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs) CB Bashaud Breeland (groin) S Camryn Bynum (ankle) LB Eric Kendricks (biceps) DT Sheldon Richardson (knee) LB Nick Vigil (ribs) DT Armon Watts (knee) Full Participation. No players listed. We...
Vikings Territory Breakdown Co-Hosts Joe Oberle and the Star Tribune’s Mark Craig preview the Minnesota Likings at Detroit Lions game. You can listen to Vikings Territory Breakdown weekly on your favorite Podcast platform or watch it on Vikings Territory.
The Detroit Lions, still in search of their first win of the season, will have their chance at revenge this week, as the Minnesota Vikings are in town. The Vikes escaped the team’s previous Week 5 matchup with the narrowest of wins. Despite taking the lead with 37 seconds left, the Lions gave up three big plays to Kirk Cousins, opening the door of a 54-yard game-winning kick.
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Detroit Lions is ready. Minnesota can improve to 6-6 after Week 13 if they knock off the 0-10-1 Lions, whose highpoint in 2021 was a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The writers at VikingsTerritory predict the Vikings will...
TV (radio):Ch. 4 (100.3-FM) The winless Lions came within a Kirk Cousins rally of beating the Vikings in Minneapolis in Week 5, and they've lost their last two by a combined five points after tying Pittsburgh. The Vikings will be without Dalvin Cook, but they'll have opportunities to throw on the Lions' secondary. If the Vikings are more aggressive than they were in Week 5, they should win more comfortably than they did then.
Comments / 0