For a model that's only been on the market three years, Jeep engineers have done a ton of tinkering under the bodywork of the JL-series Wrangler. There's been the refresh for the 2021 model year and its increased tech options, the V8-powered 392, the fat-tired Willys Xtreme Recon, and the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain. We've read about more than one Gladiator shopper who wishes the Wrangler's 4xe powertrain would be fitted to the pickup either this year or next, but that reportedly won't be the case. Mopar Insiders credits sources inside Stellantis for news that there won't be a Gladiator 4xe on sale in the U.S. until the 2024 model year.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO