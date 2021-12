SPOKANE, Wash. — Othram - a Texas-based laboratory that specializes in Forensic-grade Genome Sequencing - played a key role in solving a 62-year-old cold case in Spokane. On Friday, Nov. 19, the Spokane Police Department announced it had identified the man who killed 9-year-old Spokane girl Candy Rogers in 1959 as she was selling Camp Fire Girl mints in her West Central Spokane neighborhood. The man was identified as John Reigh Hoff, who was 20 when the crime was committed and died by suicide in 1970.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO