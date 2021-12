POPE COUNTY, Ark. — It's a Christmas miracle!. Nearly two months ago, Kaylee Donnelly and Matt Hedrick's beagle, Cooter, went missing from their home in Pope County, Ark. "We were chit chatting and he ran off doing his little dog laps and running circles around the yard. Then, I yelled for him and I didn't see him and that was the last time I ever saw him," said Hedrick.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO