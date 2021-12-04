ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas receives failing grade when it comes to serving infants, pregnant women

By Cassandra Webb
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is getting a failing grade in how the state takes care of pregnant mothers and infants. At least, that’s according to the latest report card released by the March of Dimes.

Arkansas joins six other states in having the highest number of babies born prematurely.

The rate is only getting worse in most of the state’s largest counties.

Erin Gildner with the March of Dimes says Arkansas’s failing grade should be a call to action since the state is consistently falling short of serving mother and their babies.

“People need to come together to tackle this problem because it’s been long enough,” Gildner said.

Gildner says it’s a very complex problem driven by environmental and social factors.

“Racism, poverty, you know, quality of care,” Gildner said.

Gildner said there’s also maternity care deserts across the state, as well as a shortage of nurses and certified nurse-midwives.

“We really just need more providers,” Gildner said.

While she works for the March of Dimes, Gildner also knows first-hand the heartbreak that can come with having premature babies.

“It was very traumatic,” Gildner said.

In 2004, she gave birth to twins 15 weeks early. One of them, her daughter, Annora, passed away just three days later.

“We had one son in the NICU on a ventilator and had to plan a funeral for our daughter,” Gildner said.

For her, prenatal care wasn’t the issue. It was what didn’t happen after her twins were born.

“There was a lack of support when I was going through all of this,” Gildner said.

Now, Gildner is determined to make sure Arkansas mothers and their babies have everything they need to make it.

“I think that’s very important,” Gildner said. “That’s something that we didn’t get that opportunity to have.”

Right now, March of Dimes only has a NICU support program available at Arkansas Children’s.

The March of Dimes says in general, statewide, more labor and delivery hospitals, education and even just access to telemedicine would help.

