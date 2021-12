Farming Simulator 22 is packed with over 400 farming vehicles for you to pick up and start making the most of on your farm. While the roster includes some state-of-the-art machines and even ones that weren’t on the market when the game launched, it’s also got several classics. These machines are a part of farming innovation history and are some of the most iconic tractors, harvesters, and more that farmers young and old will know instantly. One of those is the Porsche Diesel Junior 108, and this guide explains how you get it in your game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO