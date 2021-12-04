Ask Aunt Laura ~ DIY Gifting Ideas 2021 ~ # 3 Gifts for the Guys

Oil is central to the Hanukkah story: it's oil, after all, that facilitates the original Miracle of Light. So why not let it play a starring role in your Hanukkah gift-giving experiences, too? We're sharing how to create the easiest three-stitch embroidery pattern on a linen bag that can be used to wrap up a beautiful bottle of olive oil. Whether you want to send your Hanukkah party guests off with a thoughtful favor or are just in need of a sophisticated hostess gift, you'll want to check out this simple DIY.

