“It’s a tough decision to make, but you always have to do what you think is best for the team,” he said on Monday. “I view Kemba as a starter, and so it’d be tough to play three small guards together. I gave it consideration, and I’ve got great respect for who Kemba is as a person and all he’s accomplished in this league. But I have to do what I think is best for the team.”

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO