'The Metal Men': DC Animated Project Planned From Famed 'Aladdin' Animators

"When one has an abundance of power, they have a certain duty to use that power to--" Warner Bros has released the first full-length official trailer for the animated DC League of Super Pets movie, also known as simply DC Super Pets. It's based on a real spin-off comic series that first launched in 1962, created by Jerry Siegel and Curt Swan. Superman's dog named Krypto (of course) teams up with other superhero pets to stop crime while Superman is on vacation. He teams up with a group of other super-powered pets and teaches them how to harness their newfound powers, work together, and become the superheroes they were destined to be. Can they defeat a twisted guinea pig named Lulu and save the Justice League and Metropolis from destruction? The main voice cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves as Bruce Wayne(!!). This is going to be a blast! A much better trailer than that DC FanDome teaser. Meet the Super Pets below.

14 DAYS AGO