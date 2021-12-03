'The Metal Men': DC Animated Project Planned From Famed 'Aladdin' Animators
DC has gained some animation superheroes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, renowned animators, Ron Clements and John Musker, are set to join the DC Universe along with Warner Animation Group, to take the wheel on a new animated feature based around The Metal Men, of which the two have written a...
From The Little Mermaid to Aladdin to Moana to ... DC Comics’ Metal Men?. That’s apparently the career trajectory that master animators Ron Clements and John Musker are on. The directing team behind some of Disney’s biggest hits —including all of the movies above, plus Hercules, Treasure Planet, and The Princess and the Frog — is apparently jumping to the Warner Animation Group, where they’ll work on a cartoon feature based on DC’s Metal Men.
According to an exclusive interview by THR, a DC's Metal Men movie is in the works. Disney's Ronn Clementine and John Musker (Moana, Hercules, and The Princess and the Frog) are expected to lead the animated feature. Clements and Musker will lead the Warner Animation project in its entirety.
Disney Veterans Will Bring DC's Metal Men To the Big Screen. DC League of Super-Pets won't be the only DC animated film from Warner Bros. Animation Group. According to The Hollywood Reporter, DC's Metal Men will get their own animated movie on the big screen. Additionally, the project is being led by Ron Clements and John Musker, the writers, producers and directors behind some of Disney's biggest animated hits. Clements and Musker are co-producing Metal Men and they also co-wrote the film's treatment.
Animation legends Ron Clements and John Musker, the acclaimed team that spent decades at Disney making movies such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The Princess and the Frog, are heading to DC.
The duo have teamed up with Celeste Ballard, a writer who worked on Space Jam: A New Legacy, to tackle animated feature The Metal Men. Warner Animation Group is the home of the project, which is based on the longtime DC property.
Clements and Musker are producing and have written the treatment for the film, which they are eyeing to direct.
Craig Peck is executive producing. Allison Abbate, the former...
Disney animation legends Ron Clements and John Musker are heading to the DC Universe, with the filmmakers behind the likes of The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The Princess and the Frog set to adapt The Metal Men for Warner Animation Group. Created by Robert Kanigher and Ross Andru and debuting...
