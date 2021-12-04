How Success Happened for Harrie Bakst and Sara Weinstein

Jen Shah’s life is crumbling before us. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has managed to eclipse the ultimate housewives scandal of the year – Erika Jayne’s fall from grace. Despite lesser media coverage (for now), Jen’s situation is much more dire. On this season of RHOSLC, we saw her being chased down by the feds before she had the chance to go on a cast trip. She was subsequently arrested and charged with money laundering and fraud, an allegation that she strongly denies. Jen continued filming the season and we get to watch her castmates and friends take sides while they grapple with the severity of it all. And Jen still has allies.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO