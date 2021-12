Four months old and already a celebrity. And Omo, a Nile hippo calf, is milking it. Late afternoons at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo find the toddler waddling around near Zambezi, his 3,000-pound mother who, at 28, is a first-time mama. The crowds are gathered inside the Water’s Edge: Africa exhibit, all oohs and aahs over the tyke, who’s made headlines for being the first baby hippo at the zoo in 32 years. He struts, plays coy with his adoring admirers, then turns around so all fans see is his chunky, steel gray rump and short tail.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO