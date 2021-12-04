ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fox Corporation & T. Howard Foundation Team On Diversity-Tech Internship Initiative

By Denise Petski
 3 days ago
The T. Howard Foundation and Fox Corporation are partnering to offer technology internships in media-related industries to diverse and underrepresented college students and young professionals.

Through the Diversity -TECH (Train, Empower, Connect & Hire) program, the Foundation intends to increase the number of diverse students with STEM-related backgrounds who are hired in the media and entertainment industry. The initiative, sponsored by Fox, is slated to begin on January 1, 2022.

The Diversity-TECH staff, whose offices will be on the Fox studio lot in Los Angeles, will focus on extensive outreach to stakeholders and diverse STEM students, according to the announcement. A planned rotational program will expand the internship program to provide “path to hire” opportunities.

“As the charter sponsor of the T. Howard Foundation’s Diversity-TECH initiative, Fox is proud to support the recruitment of diverse STEM students with a focus on technology,” said Mike Biard, President, Operations and Distribution, Fox Corporation, and Vice Chair, Board of Directors, T. Howard Foundation. “With our long legacy of inclusive programming and commitment to increasing diversity in the media industry, we are excited to welcome T. Howard to the Fox Lot. We look forward to seeing a new group of interns add much-needed diversity to the many companies that exist at the intersection of entertainment and technology.”

“Students of color are truly underrepresented in the technology arena,” added Jo Pamphile, THF President and CEO. “This program will significantly impact this disparity by providing career opportunities for African-American, Latinx, Asian and Native American students.”

The Foundation also provides career and professional development and full-time job placement services to members of its programs. Those services and more will be available to Diversity-TECH interns and to the companies that hire them.

#Internships#The Internship#African American#Asian#Native American
