Effingham County Health Department Announces 1 COVID-Related Death And 122 New Positive Cases
The Effingham County Health Department sadly announces the COVID-related death of an individual in their 70s, they were vaccinated. This death brings the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in this county to one-hundred-and-five (105). The Effingham County Health Department also announces one-hundred-and-twenty-two (122) new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease...www.effinghamradio.com
