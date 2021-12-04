ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County monitors major roadways to make commute efficient during season

By Claire Lavezzorio
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County’s Traffic Operations Center is monitoring traffic signals across all of the county’s major roadways in real-time to optimize your commute this season.

“Lee County has made a significant investment along our roadway infrastructure,” said Rob Price, the Deputy Director for Lee County DOT.

Today, most traffic signals in the county run Traffic Response Programming (TRP). That means there are traffic counters that observe traffic volumes and select the appropriate timing based on how many cars are on the road.

In the past, signal adjustments were made in August for the start of the school year and in November heading into season. But now it’s done in real-time.

“We’re trying to get the most out of our roadway network,” said Price.

Real-time signal adjustments help with your commute as more cars end up on the roadways throughout the winter months. For example, DOT said it’s seen a traffic increase of around 9% to 10% on Daniels Parkway near Six Mile Cypress Parkway from Summer 2021 to early December 2021.

The Traffic Operations Center is constantly monitoring traffic conditions from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Motorists can call 239-533-5762 or email t2@leegov.com for specific traffic signal-related concerns.

