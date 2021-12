Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’re going to share an answer on that — and beyond just that, look to the future!. So what should we dive into first? There’s no sense in waiting, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight, with the reason for that being that this is the day before Thanksgiving! This is one of Fox’s top-rated shows and because of that, they understandably don’t want to lose any of the ratings momentum they’ve already established here.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO