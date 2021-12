Thousands more birds are to be culled after a fifth outbreak of avian flu was detected in North Yorkshire.The deadly virus was confirmed in commercial poultry at a site near Thirsk just hours after a national lockdown on birds came into force this week.Two sprawling temporary control zones of 1.8 miles and 6.2 miles have been put in place around the affected site.The outbreak was discovered on Monday just hours after bird-keepers across the UK had moved their flocks inside following government orders.The action was taken in a bid to prevent a more widepread catastrophe following four separate outbreaks of...

