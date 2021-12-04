ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Suburban NYC Police Dept. Investigated for Alleged Illegal Strip Searches, Excessive Force

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Federal prosecutors announced the investigation Friday, citing previous reports of racially motivated excessive force and illegal strip...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Phoenix, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Police#Minneapolis Police#Dept#Justice Department#Suburban Nyc Police Dept#The Associated Press#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
650K+
Followers
72K+
Post
688M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy