Buy your Christmas tree too early? Here’s how to keep it alive through the holidays

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Rumors of a Christmas tree shortage might have had you rushing to buy your tree sooner than usual, but one tree farmer says you can still keep it alive for the holiday season.

Kyle Getty owns KG Christmas Trees in Cape Coral. While he sells the trees on the lot, he actually has them shipped in from his family-owned farm in Michigan.

“We’ve been bringing trees down here since the 80s”, said Getty, noting that this season is off to a busy start. “We’re a little bit ahead of last year’s numbers, which is good to see.”

Elianne Abad is one of his loyal customers. She and her family go to KG’s Christmas trees every year after Thanksgiving as a family tradition.

They pick the tree that will bring them cheer for the whole holiday season.

As an experienced “real tree” buyer, Abad said keeping it green is simple.

“Just water,” said Abad. “Don’t put any sugar like everybody says, don’t put any supplements.”

The key is watering the tree every night, she said, and Getty agrees.

“The fresh cut is good as long as it’s in water,” said Getty.

A tree lot operator will saw off an inch or two of the tree trunk when you buy it, but you’ll need to get it into water as soon as you get home.

Getty said you should also be mindful of Florida’s climate.

“The biggest thing down here would be the sun coming through the window,” said Getty.

The heat could cause your tree to dry up, so Getty suggests drawing the shades if your tree is sitting in the sun.

The Cape Coral Fire Department just launched its annual holiday fire safety campaign.

To prevent your tree from becoming a fire hazard, they suggest testing a branch before you buy.

If you run it through your fist, the needles shouldn’t fall off.

The department also said to keep your tree at least three feet away from any heat source.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

