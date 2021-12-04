ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana teenager charged in killing of three men

By Lexi Lonas
 3 days ago
An Indiana teenager has been charged as an adult in the killings of three men who were found in a field.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that 16-year-old Caden Smith would be charged as an adult with three counts of murder.

Along with the murder charges, Smith is facing three counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, dangerous possession of a machine gun, dangerous possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.

The prosecutor’s office alleges Smith killed Michael James, Abdullah Mubarak and Joseph Thomas in October. Smith allegedly also stole the victims’ cell phones.

An off-duty police officer who was working security for a nearby construction site found bodies that had multiple gunshot wounds in a field, authorities said.

Smith was a suspect in the investigation due to his communications with the victims. The gun that is believed to have been used in the killings was also found where he lived.

An initial hearing for Smith has not been scheduled yet.

