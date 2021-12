The Bulls slid into the top spot in the Eastern Conference on Sunday evening, with another total team effort in their win over the New York Knicks. DeMar DeRozan collected 31 points and Coby White added 14 points off the bench in a bounce back performance. The 12-5 Bulls look to keep the momentum going with a home matchup against the Pacers, who have been struggling on the road coming into Monday night.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO