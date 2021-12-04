ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Deposition delayed for Trump DOJ official in Jan. 6 probe

By Rebecca Beitsch
 3 days ago
Former Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) official Jeffrey Clark has secured a delay for his deposition, initially scheduled for Saturday, due to a medical issue, postponing his effort to plead the Fifth Amendment and avoid criminal prosecution for contempt of Congress.

The move delays the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as it was poised to forward a resolution to censure Clark for failure to comply with a subpoena.

“Through his attorney, Mr. Clark has informed the Select Committee of a medical condition that precludes his participation in tomorrow’s meeting and he has provided ample evidence of his claim. Chairman Thompson has agreed to postpone the deposition until December 16th. Chairman Thompson wishes Mr. Clark well,” committee spokesman Tim Mulvey said in a statement.

Clark appears to have been a central figure in Trump’s pressure campaign to get the DOJ to investigate his baseless claims of election fraud, advocating in favor of sending a letter to states like Georgia encouraging them to delay certification of their election results.

The last-minute rescheduling comes after Clark’s lawyer told the committee he would like to exercise his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination the eve before the committee was set to forward his contempt report.

The committee said Clark was in defiance of their subpoena when he sat for a November deposition but largely failed to answer questions.

The House Rules Committee has already held a hearing on the resolution to censure Clark to enable swift House action if the committee deems his second deposition to still be in defiance of their subpoena.

Comments / 8

e willard
2d ago

He has a medical condition that does not allow him to appear before the Committee but he was able to play 36 holes of golf on Weds and Thursday of this week at Mira Lago??? Wow. Trump has these Sheep so far up his

Reply(1)
8
NBC News

Trump-allied lawyer says he'll take the Fifth with Jan. 6 committee

John Eastman, the lawyer who wrote memos arguing then-Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the 2020 election, said he plans on invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee has subpoenaed Eastman to turn over documents...
The Jan. 6 panel has voted to hold another former Trump official in contempt: Jeffrey Clark.

However, Clark will come back to the panel for a second deposition. The vote: The select panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection voted unanimously Wednesday to hold former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt of Congress, sending the measure to the full House for consideration as soon as Thursday. But Clark also informed the committee he plans to assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, complicating the committee’s calculus.
