Children can slash risk of having asthma in half by eating more oily fish

Though asthma and bronchiectasis are two different diseases, their coexistence has been demonstrated in many patients. The aim of the present study is to compare the characteristics of asthmatic patients with and without bronchiectasis and to assess risk factors for the development of this condition. Two hundred and twenty-four moderate-severe asthmatic patients were included. The severity of bronchiectasis was assessed by Reiff and FACED parameters. Logistic regression was used to identify independent factors associated with bronchiectasis. Bronchiectasis was identified in 78 asthma patients. In severe asthma patients, its prevalence was 56.9%. Bronchiectasis was defined as mild in81% of patients using modified Reiff criteria and in 74% using FACED criteria. Asthmatic patients with bronchiectasis had decreasing FEV1, FVC and FEV1/FVC (p"‰="‰0.002, 0.005 and 0.014 respectively), presented more frequent asthma exacerbations (p"‰<"‰0.001) and worse asthma control (ACT 21 vs 16pts, p"‰<"‰0.001). Factors independently associated with bronchiectasis were older age (42"“65Â years: OR, 3.99; 95% CI 1.60 to 9.95, P"‰="‰0.003;"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years: OR, 2.91; 95% CI 1.06 to 8.04, P"‰="‰0.039), severe asthma grade (OR, 8.91; 95% CI 3.69 to 21.49; P"‰<"‰0.001) and frequency of asthma exacerbations (OR, 4.43; 95% CI 1.78 to 11.05; P"‰<"‰0.001). In patients with severe asthma, age of asthma onset (OR, 1.02; 95% CI 1.01 to 1.04; P"‰="‰0.015) and asthma exacerbations (OR, 4.88; 95% CI 1.98 to 12.03; P"‰="‰0.001) were independently associated with the development of bronchiectasis. The prevalence of bronchiectasis in severe asthmatic patients is high. Age of asthma onset and exacerbations were independent factors associated with the occurrence of bronchiectasis.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO