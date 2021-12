MEDINA, Ohio — Medina quarterback Drew Allar has been honored as Ohio's Mr. Football, the award given to the state's top high school football player. Allar, who has committed to play college football at Penn State University, led the Battling Bees a 13-1 record and a berth in the Division 1, Region 1 finals. He completed just under 60% of his passes (305-for-599) for 4,444 yards and 48 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions. He also rushed for 328 yards and 9 TDs.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO