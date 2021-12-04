ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Quinn Ewers leaving Ohio State as transfer

By Larry Brown
 3 days ago
Quinn Ewers’ stint at Ohio State did not last long. Ewers is leaving Ohio State as a transfer, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel first reported on Friday. Ewers, who is from Southlake Carroll in...

