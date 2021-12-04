Spider-Man: No Way Home Posters Reveal More About The Spidey Villains - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn’t even hit theaters yet, and we’re already getting confirmation that there’s more Spidey flicks on the horizon. That’s good news to receive on Spider Monday, and it’s even better to learn there’s potentially three more Spider-Man films Marvel fans can expect in the future. Speaking with Fandango, longtime Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal confirmed that Tom Holland will be continuing his role as Peter Parker and the potential for more Spider-Man movies to come. The #SpiderMan movie franchise is poised for more outings after #SpiderManNoWayHome. Amy Pascal said, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of… we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies." Spider-Man No Way Home hits theaters December 17th. Don’t expect any Spiderman no way home spoilers here! In other Marvel and Spiderman news, tickets for Spiderman No Way Home went on sale November 29 and some folks had trouble scoring a ticket for the Spiderman movie starring Tom Holland. And finally, with Demon Slayer season 2 well on its way out of the Mugen Train arc, we can finally prepare ourselves for the next phase of the Demon Slayer anime series with the Entertainment District.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO