Spider-Man: No Way Home Posters Reveal More About The Spidey Villains - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew look at the returning Spider-Man villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while the villains take center stage on each No Way Home poster, there’s a certain webhead (or webheads) stealing attention away from the treacherous Spiderman trio of foes. Featuring Doc Ock, Electro and Green Goblin, the three posters...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Speaks Up About “Robbed” Zendaya Romance For the First Time

It’s hard to go anywhere without Spider-Man being mentioned. The third Marvel Cinematic Universe installment from director Jon Watts is set to land in theaters this December, and the hype is seemingly out of control. With rumors coming weekly, a new trailer confirming returning villains, and continued denials from actors like Andrew Garfield, the next Spidey venture is sure to draw huge audiences.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
Tom Holland
Andrew Garfield
Kirsten Dunst
POPSUGAR

Looks Like Tom Holland's Future as Spider-Man Has Been Sealed With Another Marvel Trilogy

Spider-Man fans will be thrilled to know that we haven't seen the last of Tom Holland in the Marvel universe! Spider-Man: No Way Home's star actor has already been confirmed to return to the movie franchise, and it seems like the future is looking quite bright for him. According to film producer Amy Pascal, not only will Sony continue to collaborate with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man movies, they'll all reportedly star Holland as well!
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Uncharted: That Time Mark Wahlberg Was So Jacked He Convinced Tom Holland To Work Out More

In just a few months, Tom Holland will play another iconic protagonist in pop culture with the Uncharted movie. The 25-year-old Spider-Man actor is set to star as Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg’s Sully. They are a memorable duo in the video game world and on set, Holland has shared that he was greatly influenced by Wahlberg, especially in terms of his action star-making frame.
CELEBRITIES
Taylor Daily Press

Tobey Maguire, Spidey gespot op flyer “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

A committed Marvel fan is convinced Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man can be seen on a promotional flyer for Spider-Man: There is no room for home. If true, this will be the first official film to return an old Spidey cast. The flyer is part of what’s called Barkbox, a monthly bundle...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IGN

Sony & Marvel Ready For Next Spider-Man Film Trilogy with Tom Holland - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn’t even hit theaters yet, and we’re already getting confirmation that there’s more Spidey flicks on the horizon. That’s good news to receive on Spider Monday, and it’s even better to learn there’s potentially three more Spider-Man films Marvel fans can expect in the future. Speaking with Fandango, longtime Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal confirmed that Tom Holland will be continuing his role as Peter Parker and the potential for more Spider-Man movies to come. The #SpiderMan movie franchise is poised for more outings after #SpiderManNoWayHome. Amy Pascal said, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of… we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies." Spider-Man No Way Home hits theaters December 17th. Don’t expect any Spiderman no way home spoilers here! In other Marvel and Spiderman news, tickets for Spiderman No Way Home went on sale November 29 and some folks had trouble scoring a ticket for the Spiderman movie starring Tom Holland. And finally, with Demon Slayer season 2 well on its way out of the Mugen Train arc, we can finally prepare ourselves for the next phase of the Demon Slayer anime series with the Entertainment District.
MOVIES
1051thebounce.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Isn’t Tom Holland’s Last Spidey Performance

Amy Pascal, producer of the Spider-Man movies, spoke with Fandango today as tickets have been released for the third installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series. In the interview, Pascal confirmed that Sony will continue to collaborate with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man movies, and those movies will indeed star Tom Holland.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Swings Into the Multiverse With Doctor Strange on New No Way Home Poster

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is swinging into the Spider-verse on Spider-Man: No Way Home's new poster. His secret identity exposed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in 2019's Far From Home, Peter Parker turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make everyone forget he's Spider-Man — everyone except his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), and his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya). When the spell has unintended consequences, it's going to take a multiversal team up with Doctor Strange — and maybe another Spider-Man or two — to set things right and defeat the sinister villains crossing over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr. Revisits MCU Role for the First Time Since Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr. was the undisputed face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for well over a decade and when it was time for him to leave the franchise for good, it was a tough pill to swallow for a lot of fans. After his MCU tenure ended with Avengers: Endgame, Downey has done the best he could to try and distance himself from the billion-dollar franchise and has now shifted his focus to his non-Marvel endeavors.
MOVIES
IGN

John Wick Creator Working on Battle Chasers TV Series

After a 20-year hiatus from the last issue of the comic book series, Battle Chasers is making its long-awaited return with new chapters of the comic, as well as a new, live-action TV series. Deadline has revealed that John Wick creator Derek Kolstad is working on a new Battle Chasers...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene proves terrifying Thanos theory

An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along.The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.Swinton’s character can be seen telling Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline. However, she then goes on to reveal something that was omitted from the film – that she’s already used the Time Stone to see beyond her very own death.It’s here where...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Read the Whole Script

Marvel's Doctor Strange – aka actor Benedict Cumberbatch – will be making a much-anticipated appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, Cumberbatch apparently knew about as much as fans do about Spider-Man: No Way Home while making the film! In a new interview Cumberbatch talks about the process of making Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealing that opted not to read the script in full – and why he made that surprising decision. Long story short: Cumberbatch claims he just wants to "take the ride" of seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home like fans will get to, so he only took in as many spoilers as needed!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

