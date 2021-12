Ja’Marr Chase has struggled with drops in his first NFL season, but we probably won’t see any that are more costly than the one he had on Sunday. Chase committed a brutal drop during the first quarter of Cincinnati’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The star wide receiver burned defensive back Michael Davis for what should have been a 61-yard touchdown. Instead, the ball bounced off Chase’s hands and Davis came away with it.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO