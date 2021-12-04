ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz honored at New York gala

By Carlos Greer
Page Six
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s more to Lorraine Schwartz than bling. The celeb jeweler and Kardashian go-to-designer for diamonds was recently honored at the American Friends Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s New York gala for her commitment to their mission to use the arts to build bridges across diverse communities in Israel. “Being Jewish, and...

theedgemarkets.com

From Segambut to New York: Grab celebrates listing milestone

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): Southeast Asia’s leading super-app Grab Holdings Ltd, with the ticker “GRAB”, celebrated its milestone US public listing on Thursday with Nasdaq’s first-ever opening bell ceremony hosted in the region. The ceremony held in Singapore, which was attended by Grab employees as well as driver-, delivery- and...
thinktv.org

New York Philharmonic: Celebrating Sondheim - Preview

The New York Philharmonic celebrates the dazzling orchestral world of Stephen Sondheim in a program hosted by Bernadette Peters, with special guest vocalist Katrina Lenk (Tony Award™ winner for “The Band’s Visit”). Conducted by Alexander Gemignani, the concert will feature some of Sondheim’s most beloved works, including suites from "Sunday in the Park," "Into the Woods," "Sweeney Todd" and more.
Footwear News

Jill Biden Stuns in Elegant Forest Green Dress & Pumps While Honoring Children of Veterans

Jill Biden was seen attending an event for the children of military veterans at the White House on Wednesday. The first lady opted for a striking forest green coat-style midi dress from American designer Brandon Maxwell for the occasion. The holiday-ready frock features short sleeves and a lapel collar, which she added a pin, and a single gold button closure at the front. Originally retailing for $2,250, the dress is now on sale for $1,250 on Yoox.com. Dr. Biden paired the stylish look with nude pointy-toed suede pumps and accessorized with a gold and pearl broach, layered necklaces and round gold stud earrings. She also added some bracelets, a watch and a navy mask featuring a floral graphic. In a similar spirit, FLOTUS wore a Christmas-y red gown to visit a pediatric vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Va., earlier this week. Shop nude pumps and elevate your style. To Buy: Jimmy Choo Love 85mm Pumps, $675; farfetch.com   To Buy: Sam Edelman Nude Pointed Stiletto Pumps, $147; farfetch.com To Buy: Le Silla Eva Pointed Pumps, $593; farfetch.com For more, check out Jill Biden’s style through the years.
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
Footwear News

Jill Biden Brings Holiday Cheer in Sheer Embroidered Green Dress at Kennedy Center Honors

Dr. Jill Biden was elegantly festive for the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors, held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The ceremony honors those who have made impactful contributions through performing arts. This year’s recipients included Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Lorne Michaels, Justino Diaz and Berry Gordy. The first lady arrived with President Joe Biden, dressed formally in a short-sleeved gown. Her Reem Acra number, hailing from the brand’s fall 2021 collection, featured sheer sleeves and a neckline accented with sequins. The style’s dark green tone, as well as its dark green velvet accents and...
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Rocker Alum Dead at 30 Following COVID Battle

America's Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Wore an Elegant Michael Kors Cape Dress With Pointy Pumps to the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentlemen Doug Emhoff attended the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes lifetime artistic achievements, at the White House Sunday evening. Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, actress Bette Midler, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and Motown founder Berry Gordy were all honored at the event hosted by President Joe Biden. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) For the special occasion, the US VP dressed up in a black cape gown featuring an eye-catching embroidered neckline and opted for a sleek pair of timeless black pumps with a pointed toe and...
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
Life and Style Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown’s Partner Audrey Kriss Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I Am So Happy Being Me’

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in a new statement, revealing they are ready to live their authentic truth. “I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” the Utah resident wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 4. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”
