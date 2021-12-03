ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris feels upset after coming down with the flu

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYnq1_0dDi95jr00
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers will be shorthanded when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Friday as they will not have Tobias Harris who is out with the flu. The Sixers will be missing 19.2 points and 8.2 rebounds so they will need more out of guys like Matisse Thybulle and Georges Niang in order to get a win.

Harris has been dealing with a lot to begin the 2021-22 season. He missed time with COVID-19 earlier in the season, he has been dealing with a hip injury lately, and now he has the flu. All of that has been tough to deal with mentally and coach Doc Rivers sympathizes with him.

“I talked to him a couple times today,” said Rivers before the matchup with the Hawks. “He’s struggling. The flu hit him really hard, but he’s down about it because he just feels like he can’t get to break. I told him the same thing, like, it’s gonna all work out at some point.”

On the flip side, the time off could do wonders for Harris. He will be able to recover from the flu, shake off the remnants of COVID, and he will also be able to have his hip heal. At that point, he could get back to who he was before and be the dynamic scorer the Sixers need out on the floor.

“Your hip is gonna feel great,” Rivers said of his message to Harris. “You’re not gonna have COVID, you’re not gonna have the flu, and you’re gonna go on a run. You just got to hang in there.”

The Sixers will just have to rely on their depth until it’s time for Harris to return. It will be on Rivers to find the right lineups until they are a healthy team again.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

D'Angelo Russell Takes A Shot At Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris After 76ers-Timberwolves Game: “They Had Guys That Sat Out And Thought It Was Sweet To Come Back And Play Against Us. It Ain’t Sweet.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris' return to the court on Saturday night. The Philadelphia 76ers' duo came back after several days sidelined, but the T-Wolves got the W in a 2OT thriller. The Sixers had the last shot of the game, but Anthony Edwards blocked Joel...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris is beyond off his game

The Philadelphia 76ers had 6.1 seconds to make a play. That doesn’t seem like a lot of time, and really it isn’t, but in a game down one on the road with Joel Embiid in the painted area, it’s possible… unless you do what the Sixers opted to do. It...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Tobias Harris Questionable Once Again vs. Warriors

Tobias Harris' return from COVID-19 was impressive. After the veteran forward missed six-straight games as he was in the NBA's health and safety protocol due to testing positive for COVID-19 and showing symptoms, Harris eventually returned a little over a week since entering the protocol. In his first game back, Harris played 36 minutes against the Toronto Raptors.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Matisse
numberfire.com

76ers to start Matisse Thybulle Monday with Tobias Harris (hip) sidelined

The Philadelphia 76ers will start Matisse Thybulle in their starting five for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Veteran Tobias Harris is dealing with a hip injury, and with all of the other injuries to the 76ers' starters, team will go with a smaller lineup featuring Thybulle. Thybulle has a...
NBA
Yardbarker

Give Doc Rivers Credit for Keeping the Sixers Afloat

There still are quite a few questions left unanswered about whether Doc Rivers can lead this Sixers team to a title. His puzzling rotational decisions, the team’s stagnant fourth-quarter offense, and history of multiple collapses in the playoffs certainly leave much to be desired. With that being said, Doc Rivers...
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers Officially Rule Out Tobias Harris vs. Kings on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers' streak of playing shorthanded continues on Monday night. As the team's three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons remains away from the team, he has yet to be seen on the court with the Sixers. Plus, the organization has been dealing with a handful of players entering the NBA's health and safety protocol, beginning with Tobias Harris, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back.
NBA
numberfire.com

Tobias Harris (hip) doubtful for Philadelphia Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is not expected to play in the team's Monday night game against the Sacramento Kings. Harris is dealing with a hip injury, and the 76ers are now expected to hold the veteran out for tonight's game against the Kings while he recovers. Furkan Korkman and Shake Milton could possibly fill his spot in the 76ers' starting five.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Covid#Sixers Wire
inquirer.com

Already undermanned, Sixers expected to be without Tobias Harris in Monday’s game against the Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All signs point to the 76ers being without three starters in Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. Tobias Harris is expected to sit out the game after straining his left hip late in Saturday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. The goal is for Harris to rest up Monday night and see how his hip feels on Tuesday. The Sixers will conclude their six-game road trip on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
NBA
inquirer.com

Tobias Harris’ short-lived return presents yet another hurdle for the shorthanded Sixers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Before the 76ers played the Sacramento Kings Monday night, Tobias Harris was asked how they’re dealing with being shorthanded because of a recent rash of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. “It’s obviously been tough just because of the circumstances of everything,” Harris said. “Health being on the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
libertyballers.com

Report: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris to be upgraded to questionable for game vs. Timberwolves

After the shorthanded Sixers played about as competitively as you could ask for during a tough six-game road trip, it looks like reinforcements are finally on the way. The Sixers have been dealing with a host of absences from key players due to health and safety protocols and various injuries. This includes Joel Embiid being out for the last nine games since testing positive for COVID-19, and Tobias Harris most recently dealing with left hip soreness and missing the last two games.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers will be without both Tobias Harris, Seth Curry vs. Kings

When it rains, it pours. That seems to be the case for the Philadelphia 76ers on their road trip. They will be very short-handed Monday as they take on the Sacramento Kings. Not only will they be without Joel Embiid due to the league’s health and safety protocol and Danny Green due to left hamstring tightness, but they will also be down two more starters.
NBA
Yardbarker

Tobias Harris Discusses Sixers' Process of Getting Chemistry Back

After beginning the 2021-2022 NBA season on a high note, the Philadelphia 76ers have seen their fair share of struggles lately. A lot of their struggles can be attributed to the frequently changing rotation as guys have been in and out of the lineup recently. For starters, the Sixers had...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers stars Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris provide health updates following return to action

Over the past few games, the Philadelphia 76ers have slowly managed to work their way back to full health. After nearly three weeks of playing with a depleted roster, Doc Rivers finally had his full rotation at his disposal against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Every player was needed as the two teams clashed in a double-overtime thriller that saw Minnesota walking out with a one-point win. While the Sixers suffered a tough loss, getting Embiid and Harris back was a legitimate silver lining to the game.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

47K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy