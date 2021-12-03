ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

State Bar Weighs Possible Guidance for Lawyers Taking Cryptocurrency Payments

By Cheryl Miller
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s state bar will dive into the ever-evolving issue of cryptocurrency after an ethics committee...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Let Federal Circuit Patent Indefiniteness Ruling Stand

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the Federal Circuit’s application of the indefiniteness standard in an infringement suit over a fax machine patent. Infinity Computer Products Inc. told the high court in a petition for review that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit improperly found its patent indefinite based on Infinity’s allegedly contradictory arguments during the prosecution process. That conflicts with the Supreme Court’s 2014 holding in Nautilus Inc. v. Biosig Instruments Inc. that a patent is invalid as indefinite if it fails to inform a skilled artisan about the scope of the invention with reasonable certainty, Infinity argued.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Fake lawyer, real question: Do bar morality requirements serve a purpose?

(Reuters) - When Miranda Devlin’s identity fraud scheme first began to unravel in late 2019, she insisted she was a legitimate criminal defense lawyer. “I can swear on a stack of Bibles that I have taken the bar exam, I have passed the bar exam,” she told a local California newspaper, the Marin Independent Journal, after her arrest at the county courthouse.
LAW
notebookcheck.net

The Fed issues 'crypto sprint' roadmap for the new cryptocurrency regulation and tax law guidance

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have issued a joint statement clarifying the next steps in the US cryptocurrency regulations. After the infrastructure bill was signed into law with crypto taxation provisions, the agencies are now outlining a roadmap for their digital assets regulation guidance that stretches through 2022.
MARKETS
omahadailyrecord.com

Cryptocurrency Fraud Soars, Spurring Some State Action

Physical tokens representing a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, are shown. Scams involving cryptocurrency have exploded along its popularity, and states are looking at how to best regulate the cryptocurrency market. (Photospirit/Pixabay)
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law.com

Texas Lawyers' Battle Against Mandatory State Bar of Texas Continues

Three lawyers challenging mandatory bar in Texas want the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their appeal. They allege Supreme Court precedent didn't allow the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to rule entirely in their favor. The Texas Supreme Court ordered changes to State Bar rules in response to the Fifth...
TEXAS STATE
Law.com

Recent Decisions on the Insurer’s Duty To Defend

The insurer’s duty to defend its insured has recently been the subject of numerous decisions by the courts of this state, which are discussed and cited below. In Melamed v. First American Title Ins. Co., 190 A.D.3d 724 (2d Dept. 2021), the court explained: “‘Where an insurance company includes the insurer’s promise to defend the insured against specified claims as well as to indemnify for actual liability, the insurer’s duty to furnish a defense is broader than its obligation to indemnify [citation omitted].’ ‘The duty to defend arises whenever the allegations in a complaint against the insured fall within the scope of risks undertaken by the insurer, regardless of how false or groundless those allegations might be.’ ‘The duty is not contingent on the insurer’s ultimate duty to indemnify should the insured be found liable, nor is it material that the complaint against the insured asserts additional claims which fall outside the policy’s general coverage or within its exclusionary provisions.’ ‘Rather, the duty of the insurer to defend the insured rests solely on whether the complaint alleges any facts or grounds which bring the action within the protections purchased.’ ‘However, an insurer can be relieved of its duty to defend if it establishes as a matter of law that there is no possible factual or legal basis on which it might eventually be obligated to indemnify its insured under any policy provision’ [citations omitted].’” See also Long Island Rail Road Co. v. New York Marine & General Ins. Co., 198 A.D.3d 888 (2d Dept. 2021); Durant v. State of New York, 195 A.D.3d 796 (2d Dept. 2021); Castlepoint Ins. Co. v. Southside Manhattan View, 179 A.D.3d 507 (1st Dept. 2020); Farm Family Cas. Ins. Co. v. Henderson, 179 A.D.3d 1193 (3d Dept. 2020).
LAW
Law.com

Plaintiffs Bar Leaders Feeling Pressure to Make Deeper Diversity Improvements

Governmental agencies and other large clients, along with courts, are looking for more diversity from plaintiffs firms. Diverse lawyers are sometimes feeling pressure to outperform in order to maintain the relatively new opportunities they are having to lead cases. Plaintiffs firms are hiring from HBCUs, doing more OCI and creating...
LAW
Law.com

As Health Law Talent Market Stays Hot, Law Firms 'Have to Differentiate'

Law firms are looking to bolster their health law practices through laterals and first-year hires. Clients are looking for strategic planning guidance as the pandemic continues to keep health care top of mind. Baker Donelson has continued growing its health law group by adding Robert Wells to its Baltimore office.
LAW
dot.LA

Steno Agency Brings Deferred Payment Services For Lawyers

Turns out even well-paid lawyers want deferred payment services. Dylan Ruga, an intellectual property attorney founded Steno Agency, along with two former executives at restaurant reservation platform Reserve, in 2018. Steno Agency gives lawyers the option to pay for the service once the case is settled. One headache for attorneys...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Court Applies Proportionality in Determining Privilege Log Burden

Decisions like 'Triaxx', discussed by Christopher Boehning and Daniel J. Toal in this edition of their Federal E-Discovery column, demonstrate the versatility of proportionality principles and their potentially wide-ranging applicability in the discovery context. Let’s face it: No one went to law school dreaming of one day preparing a privilege...
U.S. POLITICS
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
Law.com

What's Holding Law Firms Back From Innovation?

Although they're evolving, recent surveys suggest law firms aren't perceived as particularly innovative. Analysts say while firms survived and thrived during the pandemic, there may not have been much 'big-picture' innovation. Lawyers themselves may be willing users of technology, but they have expressed dissatisfaction with implementation at firms. There’s a...
LAW
Law.com

US Supreme Court Confronts Federal Jurisdiction of Arbitration Awards

The court heard argument in November in Badgerow v. Walters—a case presenting the question whether federal courts have subject-matter jurisdiction to confirm or vacate arbitration awards in cases where the only basis for jurisdiction is that the underlying dispute involved federal law. Parties often prefer to arbitrate disputes rather than...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Lockstep’s Latest Loss, 1st Circuit Questions Judicial Corruption, Firms’ Innovation Stagnation: The Morning Minute

LOCKSTEPPING AWAY - The lockstep model might be the talent war’s latest victim. Cravath, Swaine & Moore, one of the few firms to continue to deploy a pure lockstep model, announced that it would shift to a modified version of the model after suffering the loss of six partners in 2021. Some experts say the move was inevitable. Dylan Jackson unwinds how profit shares, prestige and private equity threaten the continued viability of the chosen model of some of the nation’s top firms.
CONGRESS & COURTS

