ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Evidence at Maxwell trial: massage table, unfolded in court

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A folding massage table used by financier Jeffrey Epstein was carried into a Manhattan courtroom and set up in...

kdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
mediaite.com

First Accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Testifies That Maxwell Was Epstein’s ‘Number Two’

The first accuser in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that Maxwell was the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “number two.”. The accuser, Lawrence Visoski, a former pilot, reportedly told the jury of five men and seven women on the second day of the trial, “Ms. Maxwell was number two. Mr. Epstein was a big number one.”
POLITICS
Finger Lakes Times

Opening statements in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Opening statements in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial began in New York on Monday. Maxwell is accused of recruited teenage girls, who were sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein. (Nov. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
The Independent

Sarah Ransome arrives at court ahead of Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Jeffrey Epstein accuser, Sarah Ransome was filmed arriving at federal court ahead of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial as she told reporters: “I never thought this day would come.”. The trial is being held at the Manhattan federal court where Maxwell will face charges related to her alleged involvement in financier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Finger Lakes Times

Analysis: Trial to focus on Maxwell, not Epstein

A jury has been selected in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, two years after Jeffrey Epstein's suicide. Sarah Klein, a legal analyst says the trial will not focus on Epstein's alleged crimes, but Maxwell's. (Nov 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Table#Manhattan#Ap#British
Telegraph

Ghislaine Maxwell dyes hair and changes outfit in 'trial makeover'

Ghislaine Maxwell appears to have undergone a makeover ahead of the jury selection in her sex trafficking trial, sporting dyed hair and smart clothes in a New York court on Monday. The British socialite seemed relaxed and confident on Monday in the penultimate hearing before her highly anticipated November 29...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell: Pilot says Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Trump flew on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’

The pilot of the so-called “Lolita Express” testified during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell that he flew presidents, princes and Hollywood stars on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets for 30 years.Larry Visoski told the court he remembered Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Kevin Spacey being among the passengers.Mr Visoki namedropped the high-profile passengers, along with actor Chris Tucker and violinist Itzhak Perlman, when asked during cross-examination if he remembered them specifically.He also recalled meeting Virginia Giuffre in the 1990s, describing her as a shorter woman with dirty blonde hair who “didn’t look young”.Follow live updates on the Ghislaine...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy