Public Health

Despite analysis, Parson adamant mask mandates don't work

By SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press
Culpeper Star Exponent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A health department analysis shows Missouri cities that require masks to combat the coronavirus pandemic this year saw fewer infections, but Republican Gov. Mike Parson insisted Thursday that mandates don't work. The analysis was first reported Wednesday by The Missouri Independent and the Documenting COVID-19...

