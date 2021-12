It looks like Tiger Woods could be returning to golf very soon. According to Golf.com, Woods is seriously considering playing in the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie in two weeks. One source said Woods will "test it next week and make a call." He will make an official decision after hitting balls, playing golf and evaluating his body and swing. Woods is still recovering from the injuries he suffered in a car accident in February.

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO