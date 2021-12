President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is in free fall – and it’s not just Republicans saying so. A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll found 59% of voters disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval rating sits at an embarrassing 28%. A stunning 46% of those surveyed believe Biden is doing a worse job as president than expected, including 16% who supported him at the ballot box last year.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 21 HOURS AGO