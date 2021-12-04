The Flash: "Armageddon, Part 4" Photos Reveal Major Twist

To say that Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is having a bad day as part of The Flash's five-part "Armageddon" event would be a vast understatement. Last week's episode of The CW series saw the Scarlet Speedster lose his job with the revelation that he's under federal investigation for allegedly being a mole inside the Central City Police Department, lose his Team Flash base with the city shutting down STAR Labs over a radiation leak, and then perhaps the most devastating loss of all, the discovery that his surrogate father, Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) is dead and has been for months. It's enough to send him seeking Black Lightning (Cress Williams) for help, but this week Barry won't be the only member of Team Flash seeking help. The previously released synopsis for "Armageddon, Part 3" reveals that Iris (Candice Patton) seeks out a powerful ally and while the synopsis doesn't reveal who that is, according to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, Iris is a major component of the big twist at the center of "Armageddon".

