ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Flash: "Armageddon, Part 4" Photos Reveal Major Twist

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released a batch of photos for "Armageddon, Part 4", the fourth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode is expected to play off of the unexpected reveal from the tail end of this week's "Armageddon, Part 3" — that Barry Allen / The Flash's (Grant Gustin) recent...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Flash Recap With Spoilers: Here's Everything You Missed in "Armageddon, Part 2"

Last week on The Flash, The CW series returned for Season 8 with the first part of the five-part "Armageddon" event and while initially, things looked great for Team Flash, Central City's heroes were soon rocked with some shocking news. A mysterious alien named Despero (Tony Curran) arrived to kill Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin), insisting that in a decade's time he is the cause of the end of the world. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry sets out to show Despero who he really is and prove that he couldn't possibly be the villain.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Black Lightning and Barry Join Forces in The Flash Episode 8.02 Photos

Black Lightning and Barry Join Forces in The Flash Episode 8.02 Photos. Jefferson Pierce didn’t stay away from the Arrowverse for long. The upcoming The Flash episode 8.02 will see the return of Black Lightning, who will partner with the titular hero against Despero. The last time fans saw Freeland’s vigilante on-screen was when he defeated Tobias in the Black Lightning series’ grand finale. After that, he was once mentioned in Supergirl, but never appeared on-screen again since May 24. In a matter of hours, Cress Williams will reprise the character, who will serve as a guide and a trusted ally to Barry Allen. Apparently, the titular hero will have some issues in the next installment, as the photos show a face-off with his own team.
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Flash sneak peek reveals S.T.A.R. Labs is on the verge of destruction

Barry Allen's "worst day ever" is about to get even worse on The Flash. As if an impending cataclysm wasn't enough, now Team Flash has to deal with a nuclear crisis too. In this exclusive sneak peek from part 2 of the CW superhero drama's five-hour "Armageddon" event, airing Tuesday, Central City officials invade (the comedically accessible) S.T.A.R. Labs and order everyone to evacuate because the building is on the verge of a nuclear meltdown. According to the city workers, destroying S.T.A.R. Labs may be the only way to contain the leak, which is not great, Bob! But the most surprising thing in the video above might be the fact that Barry (Grant Gustin) — who has become very cavalier about his secret identity — is actually concerned about having city workers roaming the halls of Team Flash's headquarters.
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

The Flash – ‘Armageddon, Part 3’

BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR – Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero’s vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau guest star. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen (#803). Original airdate 11/30/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Candice Patton
Person
Chyler Leigh
Person
Tom Cavanagh
Person
Chad Lowe
Person
Neal Mcdonough
Person
Osric Chau
Cinema Blend

The Flash Showrunner Offered Shocking Update About Jesse L. Martin's Joe West Even Before That Twist

Spoilers ahead for “Armageddon, Part 2” of The Flash. Read at your own risk!. Things are getting intense on The Flash for the “Armageddon” event and even though we’re only two parts in, it has already made big changes for the show. During Part 2, Barry’s mind started to get out of control, leading him to black out and wreak havoc in Central City and attack his friends. But that’s not even the worst part, as it was revealed that Jesse L. Martin’s Joe West has been dead for six months.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Flash: Armageddon Hints at the Madness of Barry Allen

This THE FLASH: ARMAGEDDON article contains spoilers. Something is very wrong in the world of The Flash. STAR Labs as we know it may well be gone. Gideon has been deactivated. A major character appears to be dead. And Barry seems to be unraveling, right before our eyes. Look, when...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash Fans Are Upset About SPOILER'S Death in "Armageddon, Part 2"

The "Armageddon" event continued this week on The Flash with the team trying to prove to Despero (Tony Curran) that Barry (Grant Gustin) wasn't the cause of the future end of the world. Despero remained unconvinced, however, telling the hero that Barry would eventually lose his mind after dealing with too many tragedies – and that would start very soon. Given everything that Barry has been through over the years, the idea that Barry would just go mad and become a villain seemed like a stretch, at least until the end of the episode when there was a surprising revelation about a major death and in the wake of that revelation, the fans have a lot to say about things.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash EP Teases Iris' Importance in "Armageddon"

To say that Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is having a bad day as part of The Flash's five-part "Armageddon" event would be a vast understatement. Last week's episode of The CW series saw the Scarlet Speedster lose his job with the revelation that he's under federal investigation for allegedly being a mole inside the Central City Police Department, lose his Team Flash base with the city shutting down STAR Labs over a radiation leak, and then perhaps the most devastating loss of all, the discovery that his surrogate father, Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) is dead and has been for months. It's enough to send him seeking Black Lightning (Cress Williams) for help, but this week Barry won't be the only member of Team Flash seeking help. The previously released synopsis for "Armageddon, Part 3" reveals that Iris (Candice Patton) seeks out a powerful ally and while the synopsis doesn't reveal who that is, according to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, Iris is a major component of the big twist at the center of "Armageddon".
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armageddon#Cw
cartermatt.com

The Flash season 8 episode 4 spoilers: The Reverse Flash twist (photo)

Is The Flash regaining its footing in season 8, and is the Reverse-Flash suddenly a big part of it? We’d say that the answer to both of these questions is “yes.”. To say that season 7 of the CW series was divisive is making a gross understatement. Sure, some of the best characters in the entire Arrowverse are still there, but much of the story lacked focus and there was no one, singular villain to be excited about. The much-hyped Godspeed story, for example, felt way too short and fell flat.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Superman Suit For Superman & Lois Season 2 Revealed

Production is underway on the second season of The CW's Superman & Lois and while the details about what to expect in the sophomore outing of the hit Arrowverse series remain few, there is one thing that fans are getting a first look at thanks to a new set photo from director Amy Jo Johnson: a new suit for the Man of Steel. On Instagram last week, Johnson, https://comicbook.com/dc/news/power-rangers-amy-jo-johnson-directing-season-2-episode-of-superman-lois/, shared a photo of herself with Clark Kent/Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin to mark the last day of directing her episode, episode six. The photo revealed that Superman will have a new suit in Season 2, and you can check it out in Johnson's post below.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy